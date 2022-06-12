 Skip to content

Eternal Pinball RPG update for 12 June 2022

Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8920554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

we already got our first update on hand with a list of improvements:

  • The camera is now closer to the table and the backplate UI smaller so you can see more of the action
  • Instead of having to memorize menu hotkeys to pause the game you can now fold out the menu by pressing ALT, making it much more convinient.
  • You can now unlock additional inventory bags on higher levels (15, 30 and 50)
  • Added loading screen tipps
  • Some set-dressing for the environment room
  • Misc bug fixes

I hope you like these changes!

Cheers,
Tim

