Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8920554 · Last edited 12 June 2022 – 12:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

we already got our first update on hand with a list of improvements:

The camera is now closer to the table and the backplate UI smaller so you can see more of the action

Instead of having to memorize menu hotkeys to pause the game you can now fold out the menu by pressing ALT, making it much more convinient.

You can now unlock additional inventory bags on higher levels (15, 30 and 50)

Added loading screen tipps

Some set-dressing for the environment room

Misc bug fixes

I hope you like these changes!

Cheers,

Tim