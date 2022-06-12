Update 1.1

Hello,
we already got our first update on hand with a list of improvements:
- The camera is now closer to the table and the backplate UI smaller so you can see more of the action
- Instead of having to memorize menu hotkeys to pause the game you can now fold out the menu by pressing ALT, making it much more convinient.
- You can now unlock additional inventory bags on higher levels (15, 30 and 50)
- Added loading screen tipps
- Some set-dressing for the environment room
- Misc bug fixes
I hope you like these changes!
Cheers,
Tim
Changed files in this update