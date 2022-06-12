Patch 0.0.5b

- Super Secret Something...
- Building interior spawn system fixed to work with existing saves, my bad
- Building interior spawn system expansion (more buildings now spawn interiors, and more interior options coming very soon)
- Items from the interior spawn system should no longer despawn when you pick items around them
- Fixed bug with interior spawned items and floor spawn items causing floor spawned items to fluctuate
- More items have become salvageable
- World interactable update (many items can now be picked up that couldn't before, or are interactable in some way like harvesting resources or breaking down)
- New build parts
- New collectibles
- New melee weapons
- Brass from scrapping guns has been reduced to about half of previous
- Cars / buses / etc no longer change colors when hit (AND NO LONGER TURN WHITE WHEN DEPLETED!)
- Some Busses no longer have doors or poles in the middle to block your movement
- Hired a landscaping company to come clear out the overgrowth inside the apartment stairwells
- Changes to Discord API to try and fix admin crashes
- Multiple Learning Curve Adjustments (fancy way of saying I've learned something new, so I've redone something previously done in a better way)
- Autosave is now a preference in game settings
- Invert mouse is now a preference in game settings
Changes and fixes thanks to community feedback and engagement:
- Players have found the Time Stone (menu now pauses the game in single player)
- Tomato, tape, and money case have had their magical powers of levitation removed
- Game no longer forces FPS to 120 every time you launch it
- Achievements "Did You Just Start The Zombie Apocalypse?" and "It Was A Nice Thought" are no longer mutually exclusive
- Reinforced crates built weight doubled to match other crates
- Garbage Bin is now an interact option to delete items instead of doing it automatically when the inventory is closed
