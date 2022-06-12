 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 12 June 2022

Patch 0.0.5b

Patch 0.0.5b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- Super Secret Something...

  • Building interior spawn system fixed to work with existing saves, my bad
  • Building interior spawn system expansion (more buildings now spawn interiors, and more interior options coming very soon)
  • Items from the interior spawn system should no longer despawn when you pick items around them
  • Fixed bug with interior spawned items and floor spawn items causing floor spawned items to fluctuate
  • More items have become salvageable
  • World interactable update (many items can now be picked up that couldn't before, or are interactable in some way like harvesting resources or breaking down)
  • New build parts
  • New collectibles
  • New melee weapons
  • Brass from scrapping guns has been reduced to about half of previous
  • Cars / buses / etc no longer change colors when hit (AND NO LONGER TURN WHITE WHEN DEPLETED!)
  • Some Busses no longer have doors or poles in the middle to block your movement
  • Hired a landscaping company to come clear out the overgrowth inside the apartment stairwells
  • Changes to Discord API to try and fix admin crashes
  • Multiple Learning Curve Adjustments (fancy way of saying I've learned something new, so I've redone something previously done in a better way)
  • Autosave is now a preference in game settings
  • Invert mouse is now a preference in game settings

Changes and fixes thanks to community feedback and engagement:

  • Players have found the Time Stone (menu now pauses the game in single player)
  • Tomato, tape, and money case have had their magical powers of levitation removed
  • Game no longer forces FPS to 120 every time you launch it
  • Achievements "Did You Just Start The Zombie Apocalypse?" and "It Was A Nice Thought" are no longer mutually exclusive
  • Reinforced crates built weight doubled to match other crates
  • Garbage Bin is now an interact option to delete items instead of doing it automatically when the inventory is closed
