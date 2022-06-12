Update 35.8 - Some quality tweaks

Hey! Hope all is well.

Here's what is new in he world of SAELIG.

When both parent's die you will automatically adopt your child siblings. (you can abandon them afterwards)

Tutorial tweaks.

Fixed floating gravestones.

Fixed bug where rentals would kick out their renters if you died.

Fixed changing heritage when a child grows up.

Tweaks to the walking/running toggle at faster game speeds.

Further combat tweaks - two unskilled slobs won't just stand there hitting each other forever.

Tweaks to triggers that spawn new families.

The AI can now fully redevelop plots on the fly based on population and employment factors.

When developing empty plots the AI will now put a lot more stock into the percentage of free workers before they decide what to build. So you may now find that the AI are a lot more conservative with their business building.

Added new filters to you building menu.

Bounties should no longer get out of control.

Notification tweaks.

Single characters will now proritise talking to other single people.

That's all for now. Still working on the viking implementation.

During the last few updates I've also been working on a Windows 10/11 app to assist with my SAEIG development. A while back I released this app in case anyone else wants to use it. Head over to www.atorcoppe.com if you're interested. I find it incredibly handy, maybe you will too.