1.0.1 - Day One Patch

It came to my attention from some people who urgently messaged me that there were some major bugs in the game which I have rushed to fix. I have tried my best to patch them out but this was an unexpected update so there may have been other issues created by my fixes (from my testing, there have not been any). Regardless, be on the lookout and expect a follow-up update.

As for what has been done:

Co-op UI issue has been resolved

Lighting is now used to show available doors

Audio has been adjusted to allow more sound effects to be heard

Other smaller bug fixes

I am sorry for these issues and if you were turned down by these things originally, I recommend you give the game another shot. Thanks, and have fun!