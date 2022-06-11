1.3.45 Minor fix: handbrake mechanics

Fixed an issue where the handbrake doesn't work on controllers, and improved the responsiveness of the car to intentional sliding with the handbrake.
Now you can use the handbrake to your advantage by sliding the car around tight corners.
-Wassim
