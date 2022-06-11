 Skip to content

AV-Racer update for 11 June 2022

1.3.45 Minor fix: handbrake mechanics

Build 8918622

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the handbrake doesn't work on controllers, and improved the responsiveness of the car to intentional sliding with the handbrake.

Now you can use the handbrake to your advantage by sliding the car around tight corners.

-Wassim

