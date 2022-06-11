Complete redesign of the application

The application has been completely redesigned
Implemented the ability to move around the location
Grabbing objects with telekinesis
Added a variety of different sky and weather settings:
- Time and place
- Brightness of the sun, moon, stars, and the Milky Way galaxy
- The size of the sun and moon
- Three types of clouds
- Rain, lightning, and snow
- Wind speed and direction
- and much more.
Added weather presets
Added color, size, and text speed settings for meditation scripts
Added high quality antialiasing
Added hypnotizing orbs with new meditation scripts:
- Quiet the Mind
- A Mountain Meditation
- Forgiveness Meditation
- Progressive Muscle Relaxation
- Ribbons of Healing Light
- Mindfulness of Temperature Sensations in the Body
- Healing guided meditation
- Guided Imagery: The Forest
Physical interaction with the orbs allows them to be placed anywhere