VR Meditation - SkyRun update for 11 June 2022

Complete redesign of the application

11 June 2022

The application has been completely redesigned
Implemented the ability to move around the location
Grabbing objects with telekinesis
Added a variety of different sky and weather settings:

  • Time and place
  • Brightness of the sun, moon, stars, and the Milky Way galaxy
  • The size of the sun and moon
  • Three types of clouds
  • Rain, lightning, and snow
  • Wind speed and direction
  • and much more.
    Added weather presets
    Added color, size, and text speed settings for meditation scripts
    Added high quality antialiasing
    Added hypnotizing orbs with new meditation scripts:
  • Quiet the Mind
  • A Mountain Meditation
  • Forgiveness Meditation
  • Progressive Muscle Relaxation
  • Ribbons of Healing Light
  • Mindfulness of Temperature Sensations in the Body
  • Healing guided meditation
  • Guided Imagery: The Forest
    Physical interaction with the orbs allows them to be placed anywhere





