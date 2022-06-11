If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w
Here is a summary of what is in this patch.
Fixed issue with not being able to see other players weapons or armor when logging in.
Fixed players getting locked in an animation after dodging.
Fixed food losing its ability to buff you when you split it.
Updated backend for quests to make it easier for me to add quests. Also updated several of the quest lines.
Increased mob density in some areas.
Fixed some mobs in the sewer being destroyed.
Fixed weapon crafting board buttons to work properly.
Fixed stamina replenishing while sitting.
Fixed some catalysts not being able to place in correct box for crafting.
Updating items in the game to say catalyst in their info if they are.
Updated disconnect timer so when loading game you don't get kicked. This should help a vast number of players that have had issues with game not loading or booting you back to main screen a couple times before you can get in.
