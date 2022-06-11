 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dura Vita Online update for 11 June 2022

Patch 4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8918149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you are interested in keeping up to date with more information you can join the discord I have setup. https://discord.gg/Tw2cF9w

Here is a summary of what is in this patch.

  • Fixed issue with not being able to see other players weapons or armor when logging in.

  • Fixed players getting locked in an animation after dodging.

  • Fixed food losing its ability to buff you when you split it.

  • Updated backend for quests to make it easier for me to add quests. Also updated several of the quest lines.

  • Increased mob density in some areas.

  • Fixed some mobs in the sewer being destroyed.

  • Fixed weapon crafting board buttons to work properly.

  • Fixed stamina replenishing while sitting.

  • Fixed some catalysts not being able to place in correct box for crafting.

  • Updating items in the game to say catalyst in their info if they are.

  • Updated disconnect timer so when loading game you don't get kicked. This should help a vast number of players that have had issues with game not loading or booting you back to main screen a couple times before you can get in.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link