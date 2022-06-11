Patch 0.20.21

Changes:
- A new Pack Horse respawns with items copied over when dismounted, as they kept going invisible.
- Becoming Hungry, Famished, Tired, Fatigued or Wounded no longer slows down your movement speed, only affects attack speed.
Fixes:
- F4 command makes everyone follow you globally instead of non-guards only.
- Create kingdom button not being visible.
- Item duplication exploit that allowed you to repeatedly transfer a quantity of items into your item belt.
- Furniture and battlements being deleted from unvisited towns through a server restart.
- Villagers moving very slowly on horses.
Changed files in this update