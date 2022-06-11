 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coronation update for 11 June 2022

Patch 0.20.21

Share · View all patches · Build 8917762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • A new Pack Horse respawns with items copied over when dismounted, as they kept going invisible.
  • Becoming Hungry, Famished, Tired, Fatigued or Wounded no longer slows down your movement speed, only affects attack speed.

Fixes:

  • F4 command makes everyone follow you globally instead of non-guards only.
  • Create kingdom button not being visible.
  • Item duplication exploit that allowed you to repeatedly transfer a quantity of items into your item belt.
  • Furniture and battlements being deleted from unvisited towns through a server restart.
  • Villagers moving very slowly on horses.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link