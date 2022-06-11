 Skip to content

The Last World Playtest update for 11 June 2022

v0.0.241 (06/11/2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8917573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.0.241 (06/11/2022)

Changes:

  1. Changed the mode of operation of buildings that needed a liquid or gaseous resource to work. Now the buildings will accumulate the resource in the internal tank and take it from there. Does not apply to the Component Factory.
  2. Now factories during production will collect resources for the next component without stopping the current production (need testing)

Added:

  1. Added notification sound (pop-up messages)
  2. Added a notification sound switch in the game settings, section sounds. Notification sounds are disabled by default
  3. Added display of the amount of the internal tank in the Additional building window for buildings that need a gaseous or liquid resource to work
  4. Added an item to set the number of produced components in the Building window (control section) for producing buildings. The range of change is from 1 to 20. (need testing)
  5. For the reader of the pipeline web, a panel has been added that shows what resources are present in the network. The maximum number of resources that will be displayed is 12. All resources are sorted by quantity and stack.
