Hero's Hour update for 11 June 2022

v2.2.1 Patchnote

Hero's Hour update for 11 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We pushed a patch following yesterday's update. Here's the list of what's been done! :

v2.2.1 changes :
  • Fixed music quality of several tracks
  • Fixed a bug related to how the AI hired units, which confused which dwellings were built
  • Fixed a bug that disallowed AI to recruit the alternate units
  • Adjusted the number of units given to high level roaming heroes to be less absurd
  • Fixed a bug related to Hardcore difficulty and end-of-week effects
  • Fixed Shadowcasting and Shadowcloning being switched
  • Fixed a bug related to using custom artifact effects
  • Fixed a bit of English in the translated description of some special weeks
  • Improved performance (slightly) for people who play without sounds
  • Allowed for custom spells to change the effective spellpower of its effects
  • Fixed a bug that made Tainted mines draw twice and on top of the floating crystal
