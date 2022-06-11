v2.2.1 Patchnote

Hello everyone! We pushed a patch following yesterday's update. Here's the list of what's been done! :
v2.2.1 changes :
- Fixed music quality of several tracks
- Fixed a bug related to how the AI hired units, which confused which dwellings were built
- Fixed a bug that disallowed AI to recruit the alternate units
- Adjusted the number of units given to high level roaming heroes to be less absurd
- Fixed a bug related to Hardcore difficulty and end-of-week effects
- Fixed Shadowcasting and Shadowcloning being switched
- Fixed a bug related to using custom artifact effects
- Fixed a bit of English in the translated description of some special weeks
- Improved performance (slightly) for people who play without sounds
- Allowed for custom spells to change the effective spellpower of its effects
- Fixed a bug that made Tainted mines draw twice and on top of the floating crystal
