Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.16.4

Modified conversation
Changed smartphone button setting from only L to R or L
Changed calf to drink milk from parent cow
Fixed not being able to talk to owner when loaded
Fixed decrease in calf hunger
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Modified conversation
Changed smartphone button setting from only L to R or L
Changed calf to drink milk from parent cow
Fixed not being able to talk to owner when loaded
Fixed decrease in calf hunger
Changed files in this update