Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 11 June 2022

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.16.4

Build 8917239

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modified conversation

Changed smartphone button setting from only L to R or L

Changed calf to drink milk from parent cow

Fixed not being able to talk to owner when loaded

Fixed decrease in calf hunger

