Construction Chaos DLC & Announcements

Construction Chaos
- Construction Chaos has been added to the game, ahead of the launch on Tuesday, June 14th.
- 2 new tables, 6 cosmetics & 2 more playable characters!
- If you check it out, feel free to let me know what you think!
Menu/U.I. Adjustments
- The customization screen now shows a lock to indicate a missing character. There is also an explanation on how to unlock them.
Announcements
- This week is the Steam Next Fest. For those who are interested, please check out my other games that I am demoing.
- Nectar is a nature inspired shoot 'em up between the birds and the bees.
- Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash is Roxy's next adventure and is a Bowling/3D Platformer hybrid.
- Finally, I would just like to say that Pinball will most definitely live on and I am going to continue supporting the game for the foreseeable future. In fact, I just released a new demo as well to hopefully entice more players.
Changed files in this update