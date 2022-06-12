 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 12 June 2022

Construction Chaos DLC & Announcements

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 12 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Construction Chaos

  • Construction Chaos has been added to the game, ahead of the launch on Tuesday, June 14th.
  • 2 new tables, 6 cosmetics & 2 more playable characters!
  • If you check it out, feel free to let me know what you think!
  • The customization screen now shows a lock to indicate a missing character. There is also an explanation on how to unlock them.

Announcements

