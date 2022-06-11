 Skip to content

APICO update for 11 June 2022

Apis 1.3.2

Apis 1.3.2 · Build 8916812

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Beekeepers!

Just a couple quick fixes on MP games, and a tweak for modders!

~ Ell

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed "new" hives found or placed by clients not activating until the host walked nearby
  • Fixed clients not visibly seeing the progress bar of a host started machine even tho input+output of the machine was fine
  • Fixed being able to use pickaxes on trees and have them be just as effective (lol)

Modding

  • Mod console is now toggled through "CTRL"+"." instead if just "."
  • Mod logs are now added to the "mod-logs.txt" file in real-time so you can view logs outside of the mod console in-game

