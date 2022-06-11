 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 11 June 2022

Set of small fixes and a new sandbox level

Black Forest update for 11 June 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: One specific hut subtype sometimes wouldn't want to build (stayed red no matter where you placed it)
  • Fixed another bug around loading a save game that could, among other things, this could cause monsters to spawn at dawn when loading a game
  • Fixed a small bug that caused the tavern UI to not be updated properly the first time it is opened
  • Several small UI and text improvements
  • A few minor graphics fixes
  • Greatly increased mouse zoom speed.
  • New Level: Karenfang (Sandbox)

