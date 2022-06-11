- Fixed: One specific hut subtype sometimes wouldn't want to build (stayed red no matter where you placed it)
- Fixed another bug around loading a save game that could, among other things, this could cause monsters to spawn at dawn when loading a game
- Fixed a small bug that caused the tavern UI to not be updated properly the first time it is opened
- Several small UI and text improvements
- A few minor graphics fixes
- Greatly increased mouse zoom speed.
- New Level: Karenfang (Sandbox)
Black Forest update for 11 June 2022
Set of small fixes and a new sandbox level
Patchnotes via Steam Community
