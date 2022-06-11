 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 11 June 2022

Feature Friday - June 10, 2022

203.45

  • Disassembling single-bit scrap once again shows the bit that is obtained.
  • Putting items in a chest you are carrying no longer attempts to describe the location of the chest.
  • The trade screen no longer requests confirmation when putting important items in containers unless the containers are owned.
  • Ancient bones and tar-encrusted bones now have more bone-like tiles.
  • Dynamically generated compound words are now a little easier to read.
  • Fixed a bug that caused equipping too many Otherpearls to cause an integer overflow on the chance to drop extradimensional items.
  • Multiple Otherpearls now stack their chances to drop extradimensional items linearly rather than multiplicatively. Ex: equipping six Otherpearls now multiplies the extradimensional item drop chance by 30, not by 15625.
  • Fixed a bug that caused turret tinkers to sometimes build a turret in the tile they were occupying.
  • Fixed a bug that caused fungal infections on the hand to be incurable.
  • Fixed a bug that caused fungal infections to disappear when applied to anything but a hand.
  • Fixed a bug that caused you to sometimes start in the ruins of Joppa when selecting a generated village start.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from being able to jump into clams.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented dynamic villages and their respective factions from being generated.
  • Fixed a bug that made phase-conjugate and phase-harmonic grenades fail to perform their phase effects if detonated using the 'detonate' interaction.
  • Fixed a bug that made harvesting a stack of witchwood wreaths render the rest of the stack unharvestable.
  • Fixed a bug that made falling down while flying trigger Quantum Jitters.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed Amnesia and memory eaters to override the effect of air current microsensors until you left the zone and returned to it.
  • Fixed a bug that caused uninstalled gun rack implants to generate phantom copies of themselves in your inventory.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Force Bubble forcefields to be partially destroyed if active at the very edge of the world.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented block sounds from playing properly.
  • Fixed some grammar errors in tombstone text.
  • Fixed a dynamic pronoun issue in tomb mural text.
  • Fixed some dynamic pronoun issues in creature description text.
  • Fixed a capitalization issue with Rainwater Shomer's name.
  • [modding] Updated the HighScores.json format to store more information for easy access.
  • [modding] HitSounds now have a default 135ms delay, which can be overriden by the HitSoundDelay int property. The delay is specified in MS.
  • [modding] Added BlockSound and BlockSoundDelay tag/property support to shields.

