- Fixes a token in the Fuel Generator room that didn't reappear after you leave the room and come back
- Fixes a puzzle that you could solve with two hands when you are supposed to need three
- Fixes a funnel that would sometimes get Luftapples jammed
- Fixes the case of the missing gloves in the Study room
- Fixes a case where the radio would keep ringing even when you can't get to it
- Fixes the final credits text being in an unexpected position
- Fixes a collector that could collect the wrong types of things
- Adds a startup check and some advice for when the game starts in an unsupported configuration
The Last Clockwinder update for 10 June 2022
Post-Launch Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
