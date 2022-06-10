 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Clockwinder update for 10 June 2022

Post-Launch Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8915191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes a token in the Fuel Generator room that didn't reappear after you leave the room and come back
  • Fixes a puzzle that you could solve with two hands when you are supposed to need three
  • Fixes a funnel that would sometimes get Luftapples jammed
  • Fixes the case of the missing gloves in the Study room
  • Fixes a case where the radio would keep ringing even when you can't get to it
  • Fixes the final credits text being in an unexpected position
  • Fixes a collector that could collect the wrong types of things
  • Adds a startup check and some advice for when the game starts in an unsupported configuration
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link