1.0.6 Hotfix

Normally I let bug-fixes build up for a while before I do an update, but this one's pretty important. A data error on my side caused Day 167 of Book 2 (the first new day of Act X) to not trigger. Since it's a pretty major scene, I decided to rush a hotfix for it.
If you're already past it, and want to see what it was, you can use Load from Day (167) to just view that specific sequence; it doesn't set any flags or do other things that would mess up your game logic.
Apart from that I dd a quick typo pass based on feedback.
1.0.6
- Fixed a bug where the two timeline events for day 167 wasn't triggering correctly
- Typos and spellcheck pass
Changed files in this update