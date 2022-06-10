 Skip to content

Love of Magic Book 2: The War update for 10 June 2022

1.0.6 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8915168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Normally I let bug-fixes build up for a while before I do an update, but this one's pretty important. A data error on my side caused Day 167 of Book 2 (the first new day of Act X) to not trigger. Since it's a pretty major scene, I decided to rush a hotfix for it.

If you're already past it, and want to see what it was, you can use Load from Day (167) to just view that specific sequence; it doesn't set any flags or do other things that would mess up your game logic.

Apart from that I dd a quick typo pass based on feedback.

1.0.6

  • Fixed a bug where the two timeline events for day 167 wasn't triggering correctly
  • Typos and spellcheck pass

