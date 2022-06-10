The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta - Update Released

Hello everyone, here's the change-log for the build of today!
Thanks to everyone who reported bugs and features last week.
- Fixed bug where the server browser was reporting wrong max-player info
- Fixed the spectator camera not displaying zoom levels for targets
- Fixed weapons not displaying when spectating a player in first-person
- Fixed akimbo's not rendering properly in first-person
- Fixed map description taking too long to scroll in
- Fixed some maps, on some surfaces, wrongfully emitting steam
- Fixed that dropped items and pouches do not glow
- Fixed the camera sliding away when dying on a slope
- Fixed the black texture on the car in tw_dune
- Fixed the 'RESET' button in the menu not resetting controls
- Fixed the grenade cooking timer not being unset when dying/switching
- Fixed the AI following dead players and spectators
- Fixed a decal in tw_plague casting a shadow
- Fixed the missing wood texture on plants in tw_plague
- Added requested feature: auto-reload when empty
- Added Katana wielding Looney
- Added overlays for when you're underwater, in slime, or lava
- Added stories for most other maps
- Updated mapcycle to incldue all FFA/Anarchy maps
- Fixed the Katana quick-switch abuse
- Despawn flames when a round in Team Chaos restarts
- Recompiled all the maps
- Make the lighting in tw_pits less bright
- Ammo crate now only changes loadout in Invasion when holding down USE
- The flashlight has now been changed to the classic lighter
- The glows on pickups and usable objects has been changed to a pulse, as it's more visible
- Countless small map changes and fixes.
Changed depots in 1.3beta branch