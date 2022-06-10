 Skip to content

The Wastes update for 10 June 2022

The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta - Update Released

The Wastes v1.3 Open Beta - Update Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, here's the change-log for the build of today!
Thanks to everyone who reported bugs and features last week.

  • Fixed bug where the server browser was reporting wrong max-player info
  • Fixed the spectator camera not displaying zoom levels for targets
  • Fixed weapons not displaying when spectating a player in first-person
  • Fixed akimbo's not rendering properly in first-person
  • Fixed map description taking too long to scroll in
  • Fixed some maps, on some surfaces, wrongfully emitting steam
  • Fixed that dropped items and pouches do not glow
  • Fixed the camera sliding away when dying on a slope
  • Fixed the black texture on the car in tw_dune
  • Fixed the 'RESET' button in the menu not resetting controls
  • Fixed the grenade cooking timer not being unset when dying/switching
  • Fixed the AI following dead players and spectators
  • Fixed a decal in tw_plague casting a shadow
  • Fixed the missing wood texture on plants in tw_plague
  • Added requested feature: auto-reload when empty
  • Added Katana wielding Looney
  • Added overlays for when you're underwater, in slime, or lava
  • Added stories for most other maps
  • Updated mapcycle to incldue all FFA/Anarchy maps
  • Fixed the Katana quick-switch abuse
  • Despawn flames when a round in Team Chaos restarts
  • Recompiled all the maps
  • Make the lighting in tw_pits less bright
  • Ammo crate now only changes loadout in Invasion when holding down USE
  • The flashlight has now been changed to the classic lighter
  • The glows on pickups and usable objects has been changed to a pulse, as it's more visible
  • Countless small map changes and fixes.

