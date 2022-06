Share · View all patches · Build 8914894 · Last edited 10 June 2022 – 23:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello, I'm the creator of <Memoir>, 7757.

Fixed an error where achievements were not recognized properly in the game.

All achievements after the June 4 emergency patch are automatically recognized when the game starts.

I'm sorry for bothering you.

Thank you to all the users who are playing.