The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 10 June 2022

Updates for v0.7.37

Share · View all patches · Build 8914854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This build includes various updates and fixes:

  • Updated water and sand materials.
  • Updated water splashes for drone.
  • Fixed issues with night vs day scene handling in the Scene Map.
  • Fixed some character animation layers missing.
  • Fixed textures and materials for various objects.
  • Updated how the bubbles look and perform.
  • Fixed how unidentified character is revealed.
  • Added extra song for demo.
  • Updated some volumetrics and light handling for the flashlight.
  • Fixed some icons missing in the Notebook.
  • Various other quality of life improvements for the game.

Thanks,

Larry

