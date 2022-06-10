Updates for v0.7.37

Hello,
This build includes various updates and fixes:
- Updated water and sand materials.
- Updated water splashes for drone.
- Fixed issues with night vs day scene handling in the Scene Map.
- Fixed some character animation layers missing.
- Fixed textures and materials for various objects.
- Updated how the bubbles look and perform.
- Fixed how unidentified character is revealed.
- Added extra song for demo.
- Updated some volumetrics and light handling for the flashlight.
- Fixed some icons missing in the Notebook.
- Various other quality of life improvements for the game.
Thanks,
Larry
Changed files in this update