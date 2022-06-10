Update 0.17.0

Features
- Added scenario mode. Start a course on a new terrain with a starting budget where props, surfaces and height editing all cost money. Your course is evaluated based on skill, beauty and player happiness.
- Added surface rotation. This allows surfaces like fairways to point in any direction.
Updates
- Updated smilies with improved assets.
- Updated menu and window UI buttons.
- Updated deletion of clubhouse to prompt first.
- Updated bulldozing to cost money instead of refunding when deleting clubhouse.
- Updated quick save/load to use the more common F5 and F9 keys.
- Updated surface painting widget to include patten of surface being painted.
Improvements
- When the new save popup is open, return now creates a new save.
- Happiness notifications now scale depending on your zoom level.
- Made the new save window not pop up by default if you don't have a save for the current game session.
- Improved default terrain generation to be less noisy and have more usable land.
- Added missing tooltips for buttons.
- Improved menu buttons to be more readable.
Fixes
- Fixed being able to paint the surface under course-generated props.
- Fixed wrong fence panel appearing when connecting a fence to a previously placed post.
- Fixed height snapping accuracy for props.
- Fixed water out of bounds not being darkened like land.
- Fixed course generator placing props out of bounds.
- Fixed players not being able to navigate to the next hole if their target location is unnavigable due to slope.
- Fixed issues loading saves where golfers are wearing clothing items that no longer exist.
- Fixed hair names.
- Fixed showing clothing item when there are 0 or 1 items.
- Fixed main menu music cutting off abruptly.
- Fixed main menu notice window not blocking background input.
Changed files in this update