Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 10 June 2022

Update 0.17.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8914807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added scenario mode. Start a course on a new terrain with a starting budget where props, surfaces and height editing all cost money. Your course is evaluated based on skill, beauty and player happiness.
  • Added surface rotation. This allows surfaces like fairways to point in any direction.

Updates

  • Updated smilies with improved assets.
  • Updated menu and window UI buttons.
  • Updated deletion of clubhouse to prompt first.
  • Updated bulldozing to cost money instead of refunding when deleting clubhouse.
  • Updated quick save/load to use the more common F5 and F9 keys.
  • Updated surface painting widget to include patten of surface being painted.

Improvements

  • When the new save popup is open, return now creates a new save.
  • Happiness notifications now scale depending on your zoom level.
  • Made the new save window not pop up by default if you don't have a save for the current game session.
  • Improved default terrain generation to be less noisy and have more usable land.
  • Added missing tooltips for buttons.
  • Improved menu buttons to be more readable.

Fixes

  • Fixed being able to paint the surface under course-generated props.
  • Fixed wrong fence panel appearing when connecting a fence to a previously placed post.
  • Fixed height snapping accuracy for props.
  • Fixed water out of bounds not being darkened like land.
  • Fixed course generator placing props out of bounds.
  • Fixed players not being able to navigate to the next hole if their target location is unnavigable due to slope.
  • Fixed issues loading saves where golfers are wearing clothing items that no longer exist.
  • Fixed hair names.
  • Fixed showing clothing item when there are 0 or 1 items.
  • Fixed main menu music cutting off abruptly.
  • Fixed main menu notice window not blocking background input.
