Dota 2 update for 10 June 2022

ClientVersion 5307

Share · View all patches · Build 8914797 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

Abilities

  • Overload: Attack speed bonus increased from 15 to 40 (+25)
  • Ball Lightning: Ball lightning initial mana base increased from 15 to 25 (+10)
  • Ball Lightning: Ball lightning travel cost base reduced from 15 to 10 (-5)
  • Ball Lightning: Changed mana drain per 100 units from 0.7% to 0.65%

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
