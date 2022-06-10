Dota 2 update for 10 June 2022
ClientVersion 5307
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Abilities
- Overload: Attack speed bonus increased from
15to
40(+25)
- Ball Lightning: Ball lightning initial mana base increased from
15to
25(+10)
- Ball Lightning: Ball lightning travel cost base reduced from
15to
10(-5)
- Ball Lightning: Changed mana drain per 100 units from
0.7%to
0.65%
