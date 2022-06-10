 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 10 June 2022

Early Access V1.0.13 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8914720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings some fixes for a few pesky bugs, and a some optimizations:

  • Loading should be slightly faster & more performant, generating skill ability lists (which happens the first time you open a skill ability list) has been greatly sped-up, and macro loading has been made faster (resulting in a bit less stutter from first loading a save file).
  • Fixed socketing items that are placed in general storage not having their socket contents updated properly.
  • Fixed a number overflow issue in relation to the Mithril item special effect, which could potentially cause a feedback loop resulting in a large amount of exp earned in the haggling skill in some cases.
  • Adjustments to haste cast speed calculation, particularly in relation to "Hasty" talent.
  • Vendor buy prices should now never go negative at very high commerce stat values.
