Early Access V1.0.13 Update

This update brings some fixes for a few pesky bugs, and a some optimizations:
- Loading should be slightly faster & more performant, generating skill ability lists (which happens the first time you open a skill ability list) has been greatly sped-up, and macro loading has been made faster (resulting in a bit less stutter from first loading a save file).
- Fixed socketing items that are placed in general storage not having their socket contents updated properly.
- Fixed a number overflow issue in relation to the Mithril item special effect, which could potentially cause a feedback loop resulting in a large amount of exp earned in the haggling skill in some cases.
- Adjustments to haste cast speed calculation, particularly in relation to "Hasty" talent.
- Vendor buy prices should now never go negative at very high commerce stat values.
