Zofia Playtest - June Update

June updates for the open playtest - A lot of these are shared with the demo.
Additions:
- Added the character editor and save system
- Added 'spawners' in the prologue, but only in a few sections
- Added some new enemies and traps
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where your weapon may not equip correct after loading your save
- Fixed an animation issue where your character wouldn't look down correctly when holding a 2-handed weapon (So now you can see your shoes)
- Fixed some texture issues where some settings were applied to the wrong material
- Fixed the damage numbers in the inventory
- Leveling attributes is now easier and works more consistently
- Stone magic projectiles have been optimized to fix some weird edge case issues
- Ice magic projectiles have been optimized to better follow your aim trajectory
- Using plant magic's thornwire will now only connect to a single other plant, as previously you could exponentially make new plants and crash the game
- Thornwire no longer hurts the player
- Wood magic (Thorns) no longer hurts the player and you can stand on it
- Fixed several of the Otter's animations
- Certain clothing will no longer disappear when sneaking
- Fixed the 'left run' animation as it made the camera bounce a lot
- Added blocks in certain sections as the player could accidentally get themselves stuck
- It is now more difficult to regenerated stamina while swinging with the grapplehook, making extending grappling a bit more difficult
- Fixed some issues with various cliff collision
- Unarmed punching should now have arm's length of range and do basic damage
- The player in the Character editor can now be properly rotated with the gamepad
- The escape menu now works much better with the gamepad
- Fixed an issue where you might end up with the wrong face after exiting the editor
- The archers now choose targets a little better
- Arrows should now fly straighter
- Grog should now have the correct dialogue
- Some pathfinding issues have been fixed
- Fixed some issues with the 'join server' UI
- Fixed an issue with the save/load menu not being centered
- Fixed some weird replication issues with certain enemies
Changes:
- Removed cel-shading from NPCs as it caused unexpected performance issues
- As requested, the lamp flicker is now much smoother
- Disabled some VFX temporarily until we figure out some performance quirks we've ran into with them
- You can now attack/magic with only 1% stamina (previously it required a minimum amount)
- Updated wall candles
- Gave the editor example character all the same clothes regardless of race as it was previously confusing to see it changed when you finished customizing the character (Except for otters, for obvious reasons)
Changed files in this update