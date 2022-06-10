- Added ability to reorder recipes in machines. If a machine has more than one recipe ready to be performed, it will pick the top-most one.
- All enabled recipes are now on top of the list, before all disabled ones.
- Removed power requirements from distillation towers, they are now fully powered by steam (steam consumption may be increased in the future). This should allow making diesel even when power is out, making recovery from certain situations easier.
- Added ability to follow vehicle with camera, use button on the top of its inspector window to enable.
- Fixed oil rig production rates estimation.
- Further decreased severity of diseases and increased minimal delays.
- Diseases have now reduced mortality but increased health penalty, so that players can combat them with increased health and edicts (hospitals are still very important to have).
- Fixed asynchronous save that now properly waits for save to finish writing all data to disk before announcing save completion. Also added an error message with helpful info in case save failed.
- Slightly increased camera pan speed (fix from previous change).
- Updated translations, thanks to everyone who is contributing!
Captain of Industry update for 10 June 2022
Patch notes for v0.4.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update