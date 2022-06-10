Version 0.7.2.219
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.216. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)
- Improvements:
- loading screen between scenes
- enlarged terrain play area
- increased max camera distance from 6km to 10km (some fps drops may occur on the max zoom out, trees rendering optimization in progress)
- Bug fixes
- fixed wrong gate connection notification issue
- fixed navmesh regeneration issue
- don't allow destroying runways which has planes coming to it
- fixed storage capacity settings for the new cargo terminals
- fixed stuck vehicles on the ramp
- fixed runway could be removed when there are planes heading to them
- fixed assigning a vehicle with a job without any items
- fixed crash on load related to traffic system
- fixed research notification next button issue
- fixed a crash after loading save after another save
- fixed stuck plane when switching between old and new terminals
Changed depots in 0.7.2.219 branch