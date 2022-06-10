 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 10 June 2022

Version 0.7.2.219

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.216. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Improvements:
  • loading screen between scenes
  • enlarged terrain play area
  • increased max camera distance from 6km to 10km (some fps drops may occur on the max zoom out, trees rendering optimization in progress)
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed wrong gate connection notification issue
  • fixed navmesh regeneration issue
  • don't allow destroying runways which has planes coming to it
  • fixed storage capacity settings for the new cargo terminals
  • fixed stuck vehicles on the ramp
  • fixed runway could be removed when there are planes heading to them
  • fixed assigning a vehicle with a job without any items
  • fixed crash on load related to traffic system
  • fixed research notification next button issue
  • fixed a crash after loading save after another save
  • fixed stuck plane when switching between old and new terminals

