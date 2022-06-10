Pewt 'em Up! updated to v.1.2.0

The Steam version of Pewt 'em Up! was updated to version 1.2.0.
- Changed: Cursor will turn invisible during gameplay when keyboard or gamepad control is selected
- Changed: The game will automatically pause when a Gamepad has been disconnected
- Changed: The game will pause when opening the Steam Overlay (Steam version only)
- Fixed: Scores should now properly submit to the Leaderboards (Steam version only)
To submit your previously achieved scores, just play Endless Mode again or go to Achievements > Sync.
