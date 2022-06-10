 Skip to content

Pewt 'em Up! update for 10 June 2022

Pewt 'em Up! updated to v.1.2.0

Build 8913826

The Steam version of Pewt 'em Up! was updated to version 1.2.0.

  • Changed: Cursor will turn invisible during gameplay when keyboard or gamepad control is selected
  • Changed: The game will automatically pause when a Gamepad has been disconnected
  • Changed: The game will pause when opening the Steam Overlay (Steam version only)
  • Fixed: Scores should now properly submit to the Leaderboards (Steam version only)

To submit your previously achieved scores, just play Endless Mode again or go to Achievements > Sync.

