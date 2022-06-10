 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 10 June 2022

2.3.1 A Fix Too Hot For Television

Share · View all patches · Build 8913230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Double jump now makes a sound!
  • Growing makes a sound!
  • Growing happens far faster now
  • Eye camera added to color and add on's tab
  • A few suri manes have been replaced with cleaner ones
  • Added flower garlands in pride colors! You can unlock the crafting recipe by harvesting certain amounts of certain flowers!
  • Added an achievement for unlocking all flower garland recipes

Fixes

  • Raptor wing shapes are cleaned up now
  • Ocean water is no longer drinkable
  • Other player's animals were not syncing correctly due to the new eyes, they do now!
  • Head look should work again properly
  • Suricate returned to editor
  • Timeout error should no longer pop up over other errors when attempting log in
  • Log out and loading back to the log in screen now fixed
  • In game menu UI was missing for some people upon log in. Should be visible again
  • You should be able to move after growing again
  • Settings and more should be available to everyone again
  • Marking market is fixed

