2.3.1 A Fix Too Hot For Television

Changes
- Double jump now makes a sound!
- Growing makes a sound!
- Growing happens far faster now
- Eye camera added to color and add on's tab
- A few suri manes have been replaced with cleaner ones
- Added flower garlands in pride colors! You can unlock the crafting recipe by harvesting certain amounts of certain flowers!
- Added an achievement for unlocking all flower garland recipes
Fixes
- Raptor wing shapes are cleaned up now
- Ocean water is no longer drinkable
- Other player's animals were not syncing correctly due to the new eyes, they do now!
- Head look should work again properly
- Suricate returned to editor
- Timeout error should no longer pop up over other errors when attempting log in
- Log out and loading back to the log in screen now fixed
- In game menu UI was missing for some people upon log in. Should be visible again
- You should be able to move after growing again
- Settings and more should be available to everyone again
- Marking market is fixed
Changed files in this update