Bugs:
-Fixed a bug where your "ultimate" would not end.
-Fixed a bug where the world map could freeze if steam overlay was triggered.
- Removed ability to attack while in the portal transition.
- Fixed Byakhee minion rotation
Visuals:
- Adjusted camera in the store.
- Removed mipmaps from enemies and bosses.
- Various refinements of visuals and VFX.
Audio:
-Added audio to shield zombie break.
- Removed the "stinger" from zone 1 music.
Miscellaneous:
- Updated credits.
Changed files in this update