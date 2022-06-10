 Skip to content

Madshot update for 10 June 2022

0.110

Build 8913212

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:
-Fixed a bug where your "ultimate" would not end.
-Fixed a bug where the world map could freeze if steam overlay was triggered.

  • Removed ability to attack while in the portal transition.
  • Fixed Byakhee minion rotation

Visuals:

  • Adjusted camera in the store.
  • Removed mipmaps from enemies and bosses.
  • Various refinements of visuals and VFX.

Audio:
-Added audio to shield zombie break.

  • Removed the "stinger" from zone 1 music.

Miscellaneous:

  • Updated credits.
