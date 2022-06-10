Version 1.0.3 is Live!

Incremented version to 1.0.3
- Added missing bonus for best trading routes in Uttaku for various trading guilds.
- Added text when you have slayed the Dragon and revisit his cave.
- Added missing text at the Haunt and the Haunted Hills for successful ability checks to avoid confusion when auto-succeeding the roll.
- Updated Vial of Yellow Dust as an artefact for consistency.
- Fixed critical end of story bug in Old Fort on the southern coast of Golnir.
- Fixed Invisible Goblins encounter causing infinite loop.
- Fixed wrong god and blessing cost if initiate displayed when in Amanushi's temple.
- Fixed Adrenaline Burst not working properly giving more action points than it should.
- Fixed the wizard Oliphard switching locations in the story when declining his quest multiple times.
- Fixed The Wingless Hawk quest update to trigger in the Steppes even when completed.
- Fixed typo when assassinating the Baroness.
