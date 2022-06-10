 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fabled Lands update for 10 June 2022

Version 1.0.3 is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8913027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Incremented version to 1.0.3

  • Added missing bonus for best trading routes in Uttaku for various trading guilds.
  • Added text when you have slayed the Dragon and revisit his cave.
  • Added missing text at the Haunt and the Haunted Hills for successful ability checks to avoid confusion when auto-succeeding the roll.
  • Updated Vial of Yellow Dust as an artefact for consistency.
  • Fixed critical end of story bug in Old Fort on the southern coast of Golnir.
  • Fixed Invisible Goblins encounter causing infinite loop.
  • Fixed wrong god and blessing cost if initiate displayed when in Amanushi's temple.
  • Fixed Adrenaline Burst not working properly giving more action points than it should.
  • Fixed the wizard Oliphard switching locations in the story when declining his quest multiple times.
  • Fixed The Wingless Hawk quest update to trigger in the Steppes even when completed.
  • Fixed typo when assassinating the Baroness.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1299621
  • Loading history…
Depot 1299622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link