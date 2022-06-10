 Skip to content

CEO update for 10 June 2022

Patch notes, 0.3.44

Share · View all patches · Build 8912968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player can no longer manually change price in stores with a store manager
  • Can no longer set unreasonably high prices
  • When merging corporations the highest brand-rating of the two corporations is kept
  • When buying an existing building, the brand was incorrectly changed in some units
  • When merging corporations, some products would keep the other corporation's brand rating
  • Dominance is now recalculated after a corporation merge
  • When buying remaining shares to merge, a 20% premium must be paid
  • The merger window now displays how much a merger will cost
  • A corporation's Chairman, not CEO, is now responsible for setting CEO compensation and dividends.
  • After countering a stock offer, Yes/No buttons was still visible
  • Can not have multiple stock offers to same person for same stock active at the same time
  • When buying stocks, the effect on stock price is less extreme
  • After a merger, all pages in the Corporate report now update instantly
  • Available cash shows in yellow instead of red when bankruptcy warning is active
  • Various minor fixes
