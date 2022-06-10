- Player can no longer manually change price in stores with a store manager
- Can no longer set unreasonably high prices
- When merging corporations the highest brand-rating of the two corporations is kept
- When buying an existing building, the brand was incorrectly changed in some units
- When merging corporations, some products would keep the other corporation's brand rating
- Dominance is now recalculated after a corporation merge
- When buying remaining shares to merge, a 20% premium must be paid
- The merger window now displays how much a merger will cost
- A corporation's Chairman, not CEO, is now responsible for setting CEO compensation and dividends.
- After countering a stock offer, Yes/No buttons was still visible
- Can not have multiple stock offers to same person for same stock active at the same time
- When buying stocks, the effect on stock price is less extreme
- After a merger, all pages in the Corporate report now update instantly
- Available cash shows in yellow instead of red when bankruptcy warning is active
- Various minor fixes
CEO update for 10 June 2022
Patch notes, 0.3.44
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update