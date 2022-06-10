[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.6.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I got a new update ready, but as the title indicates ONLY on the EXPERIMENTAL branch for now.

Changes

Added new impact sound on "WasteBags" in Town

Simplified MainMenu background by removing a lot of objects in the scene so its a bit easier to load

Added new setting to enable/disable explosions forces (meaning if explosions have a physics impact on surrounding objects)

Added new setting to enable/disable auto remove used fireworks

Added new setting to enable/disable ignition force (meaning if explosions can ignite other stuff)

Added new setting to enable/disable camera shake

Changed logic to IgniteTool so it wont recognize used fireworks as being ignitable

Replaced the "Hardware Store" in Town with "Codys Fireworks"

Updated map thumbnail in map selection to indicate that the maps have been updated

Added some new loading background to promote the Workshop and mods from there to players as I think some players haven't noticed the Workshop :)

Bugs

Fixed bug where Null Reference errors where logged in Ignite method and FireworksManager

For Mod Creators

Nothing changed in the Mod Tools, so therefore no new version.

You find the current experimental version of the Mod Tools here.

Enjoy :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/

What is this [EXPERIMENTAL]?

Developing a game is both a technical and creative challenge. Both takes time and multiple iterations to get "just right".

Therefore, its often a good idea to get feedback and help for testing from players. This is what the EXPERIMENTAL branch is for. It's a way for me to put up an new version of the game to a specific EXPERIMENTAL branch on Steam, so only the players who active select to get this version gets it.

Smart, right?

So, if EXPERIMENTAL stuff is not for you, just stop reading and wait for an official update of the game.

If you want to help test out new stuff by providing feedback like bugs, ideas etc, (with the disclaimer of it being more buggy), you are welcome to switch.

Please post your feedback in the "🎮-experimental" channel on my Discord or in the Community section here on Steam.

Watch this to see how you switch to the experimental branch.