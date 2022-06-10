 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Run Build Pew! update for 10 June 2022

Rewards and Balancing V1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8912919 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Packs Recycle, Now you can skip packs you don't want and recycle them for half the price.
  • Explosions will not block the build mode anymore

Bugs:

  • Fixed Player Stats carries from run to run

Balancing:

  • Now you require fewer scraps to level up in game
  • A new Rewards Packs Shuffling to insure spreading out packs
  • Balanced the camera zooming
  • Added player max speed limit
  • Stats rewards effect lowered from 30% to 20%
  • Attack Drones Hanger now starts with 3 drones
  • EMP Stun duration decreased
  • Mines Damage decreased
  • Balanced Parts Health
  • F Rating now gives you only 5 Scraps

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link