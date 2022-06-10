Update 0.20.1

Hello!
Second part of the "Now Hiring!" update is now live, with a bit more additions than planned!
NEW
- We've added house upgrades! To use them, interact with the Gear icon at the left side your house;
- Vacancy Houses are now available. You can build them to rent out for tourists. The rent will be collected automatically and the amount will depend on Decoration system, which will be added later;
- New Island, - “Good Old Flies”! There, you will find many treasures, fishing spots, pirates and some strong trolls - better come prepared!
- You can now see all creatures behind walls and objects - we've added the same transparecny effect as we did for the players.
CHNGED
- Adjusted destroyable objects (like mining stones) respawn rate from 15 to 5 days;
- Adjusted fruits, mushrooms and other interactive objects growth rate from 18 days to 6;
- Changed coin prices for all staff houses;
- Improved rain performance;
- Increased the interactive range of the Water Pump;
- Now you can fill all water bottles at once - the tech is here!
FIXES
- Fixed trade audio playing anywhere on the map;
- Fixed the error, when Staff Tower allowed only 2 workers, instead of 3;
- Fixed the bug when buying new animals wouldn't cost coins;
- Fixed town names in French and German.
