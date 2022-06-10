Choices Update Now On Experimental

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Folks!

The Choices is now available on the experimental branch!

This update overhauls the new game interface to provide a whole slew of new options and customization of starting colonists and inventory. There are couple of additional smaller additions as well.

Check out the experimental branch if you would like to help by providing feedback and bug reports on the latest content.

Choices Update Experimental Info & Patch Notes | What is the Experimental Branch and how do I access it?

