 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mercury Fallen update for 10 June 2022

Choices Update Now On Experimental

Share · View all patches · Build 8912613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Folks!

The Choices is now available on the experimental branch!

This update overhauls the new game interface to provide a whole slew of new options and customization of starting colonists and inventory. There are couple of additional smaller additions as well.

Check out the experimental branch if you would like to help by providing feedback and bug reports on the latest content.

Choices Update Experimental Info & Patch Notes | What is the Experimental Branch and how do I access it?

Follow Mercury Fallen Development On
Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Patreon

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 8912613
Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link