Coldage update for 10 June 2022

FINAL CHAPTERS

10 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022-06-10 - Sixth content release for early access

The final two chapters are now released. We will balance and enhance the game over the next two weeks.

Release notes

  • New chapter: On Rails
  • New chapter: Gulag
  • New sound effects and ambience added
  • New cutscene before 'Will to Power' chapter
  • Temporary game win ending (will be replaced next release)
  • New font for speech balloons
  • Art: 'Defensive Position' Event picture
  • Art: 'Ambush Position' Event picture
  • Art: 'Slave Pen' Event picture
  • Bugfix: resized 'Labor Camp' picture

