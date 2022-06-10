FINAL CHAPTERS

2022-06-10 - Sixth content release for early access
The final two chapters are now released. We will balance and enhance the game over the next two weeks.
Release notes
- New chapter: On Rails
- New chapter: Gulag
- New sound effects and ambience added
- New cutscene before 'Will to Power' chapter
- Temporary game win ending (will be replaced next release)
- New font for speech balloons
- Art: 'Defensive Position' Event picture
- Art: 'Ambush Position' Event picture
- Art: 'Slave Pen' Event picture
- Bugfix: resized 'Labor Camp' picture
Changed files in this update