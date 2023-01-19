Pax Nova update 1.4.0 is out!

Hello everyone!

Hope you all started 2023 on the right foot! Today we're bringing you a late Christmas gift, in the way of the promised 1.4.0 update and one of, if not the biggest, overhaul so far since release.

Among other things, it reworks the alliances system, adds new content and introduces something big that has been suggested by the community since the beginning of our adventure in Early Access: Transport ships!

It also introduces some important bug fixes and gets the game to its most stable state yet.

That said and as always, we'll be monitoring the forums and discord channel for feedback and bug reports.

Thank you for all the support and staying with us with the past few years.

Hope you enjoy the update, and see you in Eos!

Patch Notes

Added transporter module and transport ship template. Transport module can transport up to 3 units if installed in a capital ship, or 5 if titan ship

Space Invaders now unlocks the Transporter module

Added Weak ally trait

Added Alliance event

AI now has more propensity to ask for alliances

Added new diplomatic statuses

AI now declares war when requested under alliance if certain conditions are met

Alliances now require more Trust and Respect and less Affinity

Improved multiple combat sound effects and added new ones

Titan ships, heavy armor and mech class units are now more expensive to build

AI now switches their focus on industry, research or food when it comes to city management more reactively than before

Event options that cost credits can now be activated anytime even if the player doesn't have enough, however in that case he will have his treasury go into negative territory which has its own penalties. Also prevents some events such as the Political scandal event from causing the player from getting stuck due to not having enough credits or influence

The volume of the city background noise that can be heard when the city UI is opened is now lower

Changed Phantom events illustration

Made the text in some tooltips clearer

Implemented some minor optimization

Made some minor UI tweaks on various windows

Updated the credits with a a special thanks note

Fixed terraforming on mountain and sea tiles not working at all

Fixed space creatures and other neutral space units not suffering from vision penalties when crossing a certain nebula type

Fixed game throwing wrong "are you sure" message instead of appropriate warning when trying to grow forests outside your borders

Fixed rare instances of Dyson spheres not rendering correctly and showing what looks like graphical artifacts

Fixed creatures occasionally not defending their nests when they were supposed to

Fixed autoexploring breaking under certain circumstances if toggled on and then it starts healing

Fixed proposal buttons such as "offer credits" having inconsistent text, with some stating "offer 1 influence" for example, giving the player the impression the button only adds 1

Fixed a specific combat particle effect sometimes getting stuck and playing for too long

Fixed edicts window sometimes taking longer to open than it should

Fixed rare instance of AI units getting stuck within their borders

Fixed some UI text elements overflowing when they shouldn't

Fixed city hex labor, food and research production not showing after settling a new city and opening the city screen for the first time

Fixed ships still retaining some unit statuses upon leaving a planet under certain weather effects

Fixed some tooltips such as the warscore and diplomacy tooltips being broken and not showing information like it's supposed to

Fixed map borders sometimes flickering when some weather effects are active

Fixed Emissary spamming new product message after around 450 turns every turn

Fixed bug that caused the AI to cancel previous attack plans

Fixed quest victory indicating wrong current number of finished quests

Fixed misc typos

