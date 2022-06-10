v0.2.5 Damage Hitboxes & Type 94 Nambu

Version: 0.2.5.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-207-4905
Additions
- Added damage hit boxes so arms and legs receive slightly less damage whereas heads receive more damage.
- Kitchen sinks can now be used.
- Added annoucements for arrival/departure of players in the lobby.
- The car now shows its location on the map screen.
Changes
- Safe combination has randomized appearance.
- Increased size of far away ping icons as well as the range of the ping audio cue.
Improvements
- Improvement smoothness of Wendigo movement.
- Desk clutter layouts now randomize.
- Created new overlay for vital bars to have a better appearance.
- Vital bar fade out time logic should be more accurate now.
- Shrine fits better in the room and doesn't clip with the safe.
- Improved Blight Scourge text and trunk detection range.
- Optimized statue materials for better performance.
- Optimized animals starts for better performance.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where spooktater indicator pings didn't always show for clients.
- Fixed size of Wendigo so his head doesn't prevent moving through the cave or up/down the stairs.
- Fixed bug where a cosmetic change on a character once selected would become permanent.
- Fixed bug where Wendigo would incorrectly see the unable to dodge message at the wrong time.
- Fixed random plant in shrine room poking through the floor.
- Fixed bug in candles show the wrong label when extinguishing.
