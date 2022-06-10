 Skip to content

Dirge update for 10 June 2022

v0.2.5 Damage Hitboxes & Type 94 Nambu

Dirge update for 10 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.2.5.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-207-4905

Additions

  • Added damage hit boxes so arms and legs receive slightly less damage whereas heads receive more damage.
  • Kitchen sinks can now be used.
  • Added annoucements for arrival/departure of players in the lobby.
  • The car now shows its location on the map screen.

Changes

  • Safe combination has randomized appearance.
  • Increased size of far away ping icons as well as the range of the ping audio cue.

Improvements

  • Improvement smoothness of Wendigo movement.
  • Desk clutter layouts now randomize.
  • Created new overlay for vital bars to have a better appearance.
  • Vital bar fade out time logic should be more accurate now.
  • Shrine fits better in the room and doesn't clip with the safe.
  • Improved Blight Scourge text and trunk detection range.
  • Optimized statue materials for better performance.
  • Optimized animals starts for better performance.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where spooktater indicator pings didn't always show for clients.
  • Fixed size of Wendigo so his head doesn't prevent moving through the cave or up/down the stairs.
  • Fixed bug where a cosmetic change on a character once selected would become permanent.
  • Fixed bug where Wendigo would incorrectly see the unable to dodge message at the wrong time.
  • Fixed random plant in shrine room poking through the floor.
  • Fixed bug in candles show the wrong label when extinguishing.
