v0.0.218 (06/10/2022)
Changes:
- The cost of the Wind Energy technology has been changed, the technology has become cheaper
- For the Thermal Power Plant, the resource burning time has been increased from 1 to 1.5 seconds
- Adjusted the appearance of the Controls window (Settings\Controls)
- Localization and text, some edits
- In the Constructor window, the location of the Header text and Control buttons has been corrected for aspect ratios other than 16-9
- For the Uranium tube, the value of electricity production has been changed from 6.2 to 12.2 kW
Added:
- Added some UI sounds (first iteration of integrating game sounds)
- Added a confirmation panel for changing the resource being cleaned in the Liquid Clearing Station. Now you can choose to clean only the input tank or clean all tanks
Corrected:
- An attempt to fix a bug when the Thermal Power Plant could consume 2 resources per cycle (need testing)
- An attempt to fix a bug when, after loading game, the Components Factory did not want to continue working. Forced them to work. It also takes into account the case when the building was paused manually. (need testing)
- Fixed a bug when nothing was created when clearing Water in the Liquid Clearing Station
- Fixed a bug when it was impossible to change the resource being cleaned in the Liquid Clearing Station, it constantly gave a message that the tank was full
- Fixed a bug when confirming a loan in the Credits window, the trader icon changed to the selected trader in the Credits window
- Fixed a bug when closing the Trade window, the Credits window did not close if it was open
- Fixed a bug in the main constructor, when front trunk was removed from the unit and a cap was not created in its place
