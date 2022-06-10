 Skip to content

Loot River update for 10 June 2022

1.0.75 - Corpse Runs!

Build 8911565

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upon death, your body is discoverable and lootable in the next run, in the level where you died
  • Knowledge kept upon death set to 1/3rd of the Knowledge owned upon dying, to balance for body recovery
  • Fix for when defeating final boss while frozen, the dialogue would not appear
  • Slider to adjust duration of the conversation window in the accessibility settings
  • Saving adjustments to prepare for new content
  • Locking player controls during final credits
  • Collision fix in Opulent Sanctum that enabled players to exit the map
  • Fix for a possible dash exploit in The Divide
