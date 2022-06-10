 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 10 June 2022

June 10 Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8909801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi UNDYING fans, today we have something new for you guys!

  1. Custom Difficulties now is ready for the Survival Mode! There are 12 options with this update, and there could be more in the future.
  • In “World Settings” there are [Day Length] and [Resource Regrowth]. Yes, Day Length is something we have controlled firmly for quite a long time. Now in the Survival Mode, you have the control!
  • In “Character Stats” there are [Hunger], [Thirst] and [Symptom Duration]. These will greatly affect how your body pace with time! “Mom, I’m huuuuuungray again!”
  • In “Inventory” there are [Item Stack], [Durability], and [Food Spoilage]. Our lovely hoarders, now it’s time to pile up your inventory!
  • In “Combat” there are [Damage], [Difficulty Increase], [Enemy Respawn] and [Enemy Stagger]. If you felt that zombies are a pain in your ass, now you are theirs.
  1. Fixed some minor bugs.

