June 10 Patch Update

Hi UNDYING fans, today we have something new for you guys!
- Custom Difficulties now is ready for the Survival Mode! There are 12 options with this update, and there could be more in the future.
- In “World Settings” there are [Day Length] and [Resource Regrowth]. Yes, Day Length is something we have controlled firmly for quite a long time. Now in the Survival Mode, you have the control!
- In “Character Stats” there are [Hunger], [Thirst] and [Symptom Duration]. These will greatly affect how your body pace with time! “Mom, I’m huuuuuungray again!”
- In “Inventory” there are [Item Stack], [Durability], and [Food Spoilage]. Our lovely hoarders, now it’s time to pile up your inventory!
- In “Combat” there are [Damage], [Difficulty Increase], [Enemy Respawn] and [Enemy Stagger]. If you felt that zombies are a pain in your ass, now you are theirs.
- Fixed some minor bugs.
