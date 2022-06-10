Game updates

repair
- Repair the situation that the drum at the bottom of jingyueshan lake could not be rotated.
- Repair the situation that a few players are stuck in the fight between martial brothers and sisters and the battle of faceless nine tails.
- Fix the description problem of some documents in jingyueshan.
- Fixed the problem that the star shattering track repeatedly obtained prop tips.
- Repair the problem that Xiaolian of Jingyue mountain was involved in the injury without cause.
Changed files in this update