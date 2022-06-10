 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

琉隐 update for 10 June 2022

Game updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8909705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


repair

  1. Repair the situation that the drum at the bottom of jingyueshan lake could not be rotated.
  2. Repair the situation that a few players are stuck in the fight between martial brothers and sisters and the battle of faceless nine tails.
  3. Fix the description problem of some documents in jingyueshan.
  4. Fixed the problem that the star shattering track repeatedly obtained prop tips.
  5. Repair the problem that Xiaolian of Jingyue mountain was involved in the injury without cause.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link