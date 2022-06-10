 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 10 June 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.98

Build 8909288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with Laser Sword Throw
  • Fixed issue with OTK Flag Throw
  • Fixed a bug about Lightning Scepter not able to sync movement correctly sometimes
  • Set a better velocity and damage for the Lightning Scepter
  • Baked the light in some maps to get better performance.
  • Some people managed to get the bugged Beta Characters, had to change some stuff to make then not pickable. Still need some time to make them work well with the ragdolls.
  • Removed the bug where you can spawn multiple ragdolls after death.
  • Fixed issue with the KillBox not working properly in the Island_Map
  • Added Pedro
