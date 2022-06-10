Next In Line

New Franchise Perks
- To-Go Please - Increase odds of getting To-Go bags
- Tip Jar - Increase odds of getting Tips in the queue
- Super Combo - Instantly builds combo meter
- Super Size - 2x order profits
- Cloning - spawns multiple required menu items in the queue
- Time Out - Resets customer timer
- Gold To-Go Bag - Instantly completes order and 3x profits
Balance Changes
- Rebalanced franchise perks cost
- Over Charged now increases energy by only 10%
- Increased percent on break room employment perks
- Adjusted event spawn rates
- Slightly reduced cost of Amazone box
- Rebalanced franchises profit scaling
Trash Changes
- Increased dumpster max lvl to 100
- Increased garbage truck max lvl to 20
- Reduced cost scaling on both trash upgrades
- Increased trash earned in events
- Increased spawn of trash cans
- Trash cans stop spawning when you have max trash
General Changes
- AmaZone Gold Members now get a free Hoarder Perk
- Added new franchise events
Bug Fixes
- Fixed trash not restoring power if you have 0 energy
- Removed unused equipment from certain franchises
- Fixed coin prompt at max billboards
- Fixed windmill not able to purchase with exact amount of coins
- Fixed other minor bugs
