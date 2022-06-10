 Skip to content

Super Life: Franchise Lord update for 10 June 2022

Next In Line

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Franchise Perks

  1. To-Go Please - Increase odds of getting To-Go bags
  2. Tip Jar - Increase odds of getting Tips in the queue
  3. Super Combo - Instantly builds combo meter
  4. Super Size - 2x order profits
  5. Cloning - spawns multiple required menu items in the queue
  6. Time Out - Resets customer timer
  7. Gold To-Go Bag - Instantly completes order and 3x profits

Balance Changes

  1. Rebalanced franchise perks cost
  2. Over Charged now increases energy by only 10%
  3. Increased percent on break room employment perks
  4. Adjusted event spawn rates
  5. Slightly reduced cost of Amazone box
  6. Rebalanced franchises profit scaling

Trash Changes

  1. Increased dumpster max lvl to 100
  2. Increased garbage truck max lvl to 20
  3. Reduced cost scaling on both trash upgrades
  4. Increased trash earned in events
  5. Increased spawn of trash cans
  6. Trash cans stop spawning when you have max trash

General Changes

  1. AmaZone Gold Members now get a free Hoarder Perk
  2. Added new franchise events

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed trash not restoring power if you have 0 energy
  2. Removed unused equipment from certain franchises
  3. Fixed coin prompt at max billboards
  4. Fixed windmill not able to purchase with exact amount of coins
  5. Fixed other minor bugs
