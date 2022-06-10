 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 10 June 2022

ClientVersion 5305

Share · View all patches · Build 8909095 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Czech, Russian, Portuguese - Brazil, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Greek, French, German, Romanian, and Thai

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Cauldron of Xahryx
  • Modified Economy Item: Monarch Bow
  • Modified Economy Item: Auspice of the Whyrlegyge
  • Modified Economy Item: Gimlek Decanter
  • Modified Economy Item: Avowance of the Veiled Ones

English Localization

  • DOTA_Item_Ping_OnCourierDead: %s1%s2 %s3On Courier (Dead for %s4)

Heroes

  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotIndex with value of 11
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotName with value of ability_effects_1
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/SlotText with value of drow_ranger_frost_arrows
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadout with value of 0
  • Lone Druid: Changed ItemSlots/8/SlotText from lone_druid_spirit_bear_entangle to lone_druid_spirit_bear

Items

  • Linken's Sphere: Block cooldown increased from 12 to 14 (+2)

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 5 Depot 381454
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link