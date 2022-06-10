Dota 2 update for 10 June 2022
ClientVersion 5305
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English, Czech, Russian, Portuguese - Brazil, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Greek, French, German, Romanian, and Thai
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Cauldron of Xahryx
- Modified Economy Item: Monarch Bow
- Modified Economy Item: Auspice of the Whyrlegyge
- Modified Economy Item: Gimlek Decanter
- Modified Economy Item: Avowance of the Veiled Ones
English Localization
- DOTA_Item_Ping_OnCourierDead:
Heroes
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/SlotIndexwith value of
11
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/SlotNamewith value of
ability_effects_1
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/SlotTextwith value of
drow_ranger_frost_arrows
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
ItemSlots/11/DisplayInLoadoutwith value of
0
- Lone Druid: Changed ItemSlots/8/SlotText from
lone_druid_spirit_bear_entangleto
lone_druid_spirit_bear
Items
- Linken's Sphere: Block cooldown increased from
12to
14(+2)
Extra notes