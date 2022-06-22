 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CUSTOM ORDER MAID 3D2 It's a Night Magic update for 22 June 2022

Patch on June 22nd, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8909005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-CUSTOM ORDER MAID 3D2 It's a Night Magic v1.16.0

We fixed the problem where translation edit parts category.
Some text translation is improved.
Some untranslated part is fixed.
We translated untranslated profile comments on the edit screen.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link