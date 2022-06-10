 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 10 June 2022

Early Access v0.8.7 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8908436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add New Class, Samurai.
  • Add new Cards x8, Flow State, Empty Mind, Zero Zone, Feint, Issen, Blood for Blood, Clarity, Concentration.
  • Add New Weapons System, Katana.
  • Add New Weapons, Uchigatana.
  • Add New Weapons, Kitetsu.
  • Add New Weapons, Osafune.
  • Add New Weapons, Ichimonji.
  • Add New Weapons, Musashi.
  • Add New Weapons, Flame shield.
  • Add New Item, Focus potion.
  • Add New Item, Patience Potion.
  • Add New Brace, Focus Brace.
  • Add New Brace, Patience Brace.
  • Add New Mode, Hardcore, save the game at defeat the champion of each arena
  • Add Support Apple Silicon.
  • Add New Language Kearon.
  • Update Balance, Harvest, remove the effect that back to hand. Harvest+, Increase the cost by 1.
  • Update Reload by a exhaust card will not exhaust it.
  • Update You can get more coins when you sell a weapon that is upgraded.
  • Update the description, Dark Soles, Fire Baller, Killer Instinct.
  • Update the description, Compound Crossbow+.
  • Update the description, Flurry, Heavy.
  • Update the description of the enemy prepare attack, now can show if the enemy will multiple attack
    times.
  • Update Feint change name to Dupe
  • Update the store refresh items, will not sell the same items that before the refresh.
  • Update Balance, Unlocked Mind remove Opener and Increase cost.
  • Update Balance, Slam remove Fatigue.
  • Update Balance, Shield Gladiator add Spiky.
  • Fixed when the Spider Eggs have no space to spawn spiders will freeze the game.
  • Fixed the description of Combust, will NOT attack self now.
  • Fixed the description of Leverage. will back a tile on hit.
  • Fixed Recycle all the icons of Caught when the end of combat.
  • Fixed when Splime Monther dies, Recombine will work fail.
  • Remove Cards, Exploit Weakness, Flaming Barrier

