- Add New Class, Samurai.
- Add new Cards x8, Flow State, Empty Mind, Zero Zone, Feint, Issen, Blood for Blood, Clarity, Concentration.
- Add New Weapons System, Katana.
- Add New Weapons, Uchigatana.
- Add New Weapons, Kitetsu.
- Add New Weapons, Osafune.
- Add New Weapons, Ichimonji.
- Add New Weapons, Musashi.
- Add New Weapons, Flame shield.
- Add New Item, Focus potion.
- Add New Item, Patience Potion.
- Add New Brace, Focus Brace.
- Add New Brace, Patience Brace.
- Add New Mode, Hardcore, save the game at defeat the champion of each arena
- Add Support Apple Silicon.
- Add New Language Kearon.
- Update Balance, Harvest, remove the effect that back to hand. Harvest+, Increase the cost by 1.
- Update Reload by a exhaust card will not exhaust it.
- Update You can get more coins when you sell a weapon that is upgraded.
- Update the description, Dark Soles, Fire Baller, Killer Instinct.
- Update the description, Compound Crossbow+.
- Update the description, Flurry, Heavy.
- Update the description of the enemy prepare attack, now can show if the enemy will multiple attack
times.
- Update Feint change name to Dupe
- Update the store refresh items, will not sell the same items that before the refresh.
- Update Balance, Unlocked Mind remove Opener and Increase cost.
- Update Balance, Slam remove Fatigue.
- Update Balance, Shield Gladiator add Spiky.
- Fixed when the Spider Eggs have no space to spawn spiders will freeze the game.
- Fixed the description of Combust, will NOT attack self now.
- Fixed the description of Leverage. will back a tile on hit.
- Fixed Recycle all the icons of Caught when the end of combat.
- Fixed when Splime Monther dies, Recombine will work fail.
- Remove Cards, Exploit Weakness, Flaming Barrier
Alina of the Arena update for 10 June 2022
Early Access v0.8.7 update
