KAOS SurVival update for 10 June 2022

PATCH 12_1F

Interaction with agriculture moves to the G key.
Mill rotation at 90 degrees.
Suicide key is F6.

--------------PT------------
Interaction with agriculture moves to the G key.
Mill rotation at 90 degrees.
Tecla para suicidio é F6.

