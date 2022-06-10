PATCH 12_1F

Interaction with agriculture moves to the G key.
Mill rotation at 90 degrees.
Suicide key is F6.
--------------PT------------
Interaction with agriculture moves to the G key.
Mill rotation at 90 degrees.
Tecla para suicidio é F6.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Interaction with agriculture moves to the G key.
Mill rotation at 90 degrees.
Suicide key is F6.
--------------PT------------
Interaction with agriculture moves to the G key.
Mill rotation at 90 degrees.
Tecla para suicidio é F6.
Changed files in this update