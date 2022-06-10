2022.06.10
World of Mines Creator's Edition 1.2.0 Update
This game is now 1.2.0 times better!!
New Features :
- Auto-Flagging
Automatically flagging by Right-Clicking on the number in the immediate vicinity of the tile that is definitely suspected to be laid a mine
Bug Fixes and Misc :
- Minor bug fixed
- Minor localization updated
- Difficulty Level balanced (Canada and Indonesia)
User-Recommended Update!
Now featuring another user-recommended feature : Auto-Flagging
@Razorflamekun Appreciate your suggestion!
@PL-BR Thanks again for your help!
We listened to your suggestion!
You said you want it. We want it, too!
- Team Cogoo -
Changed files in this update