World of Mines Creator's Edition 1.2.0 Update

2022.06.10

This game is now 1.2.0 times better!!

New Features :

Auto-Flagging

Automatically flagging by Right-Clicking on the number in the immediate vicinity of the tile that is definitely suspected to be laid a mine

Bug Fixes and Misc :

Minor bug fixed

Minor localization updated

Difficulty Level balanced (Canada and Indonesia)

User-Recommended Update!

Now featuring another user-recommended feature : Auto-Flagging

@Razorflamekun Appreciate your suggestion!

@PL-BR Thanks again for your help!

We listened to your suggestion!

You said you want it. We want it, too!