 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of Mines Creator's Edition update for 10 June 2022

World of Mines Creator's Edition 1.2.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8908017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022.06.10

World of Mines Creator's Edition 1.2.0 Update

This game is now 1.2.0 times better!!

New Features :

  • Auto-Flagging

Automatically flagging by Right-Clicking on the number in the immediate vicinity of the tile that is definitely suspected to be laid a mine

Bug Fixes and Misc :

  • Minor bug fixed
  • Minor localization updated
  • Difficulty Level balanced (Canada and Indonesia)

User-Recommended Update!

Now featuring another user-recommended feature : Auto-Flagging

@Razorflamekun Appreciate your suggestion!
@PL-BR Thanks again for your help!

We listened to your suggestion!
You said you want it. We want it, too!

  • Team Cogoo -

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945561
  • Loading history…
Depot 1945562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link