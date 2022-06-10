 Skip to content

Gunlocked update for 10 June 2022

Hotfix V.0.32c

Share · View all patches · Build 8907916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Chargeback should no longer reset to default (level 1) attack speed
  • Fixed an issue where specific enemy types could trigger death events after scrolling off the bottom of the screen in the Rachni Belt zone
  • Fixed an issue with asteroids moving invisibly (and very slowly) during pause
  • Empowered Rupture Wave is yellow (instead of magenta) now to better match the color scheme of attacks in the game
