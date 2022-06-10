- Chargeback should no longer reset to default (level 1) attack speed
- Fixed an issue where specific enemy types could trigger death events after scrolling off the bottom of the screen in the Rachni Belt zone
- Fixed an issue with asteroids moving invisibly (and very slowly) during pause
- Empowered Rupture Wave is yellow (instead of magenta) now to better match the color scheme of attacks in the game
Gunlocked update for 10 June 2022
Hotfix V.0.32c
